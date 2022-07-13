A group of cyclists are pedaling across the country and making stops in various communities to help repair or rebuild homes for people in need and made a stop in Erie Wednesday night.

The group started pedaling from the West Coast on May 21, and they’ve already helped five families along the way rebuild their homes.

They recently finished working on a home in Mercer County and made a stop in Erie to recharge.

More than 20 bicyclists with the Fuller Center Bike Adventure are pedaling on a cross country journey. A journey that’ll allow these cyclists to help complete strangers along the way.

“We may provide funds, we may come in with labor we will ride into those towns we will do a build or work on a project,” said Neil Mullikin, coordinator for the Fuller Center Bike Adventure.

These riders are on a mission to help families build and repair their homes.

One cyclist said this trip is something he has always wanted to do, but what makes it special for him is helping people who need it.

“I think anybody that has done something for somebody knows what a warm fuzzy you get when you spend your time making somebody’s life better,” said Gary Schroeder, cyclist.

The trip is more than 3,900 miles. In just 10 weeks, the group will pedal from Oregon to Maine and make stops along the way for “build days”.

“So we coordinate with our local Fuller Centers. We work with covenant partners who actually know the families and their needs,” Mullikin added.

Cyclist pay to participate in the ride. That money is then used to buy building material.

“I calculated at one point our ride all together will raise more than $500,000 with all of our rides for the year, and that $500,000 helps about 10 homes. It’s $50,000 a home initially,” said Mullikin.

Along their journey, the group coordinates with local churches for food and a place to stay. While in Erie, the group is staying at the Luther Memorial Church.

“It does a lot to build up our feeling of being able to help the community and help them in their purpose and what they want to accomplish,” said Les Fobes, President of the Luther Memorial Church Council.

Members of the group say they are only staying in Erie Wednesday. Then they’re hitting the road again bright and early Thursday morning.

To learn more information on the Fuller Center Bike Adventure, click here.