It’s not everyday that kids get the opportunity to climb behind the wheel of a firetruck and get their picture taken.

Fuller Hose Volunteer Fire Department in North East hosted a community open house on Wednesday.

The community had the opportunity to get pictures with the firetrucks, meet the firefighters, tour the station, and learn more about fire prevention.

Fuller Hose also had a ride-a-rama and raffle tickets available at the open house for the 75th annual Cherry Festival take will be taking place on July 6-9.

“We’ve had a lot of people come down, say they’re excited to see the Cherry Festival come back. Obviously to see these firetrucks in a non-emergency situation makes a better impact sometimes rather than during an emergency. This is the community’s equipment so we invited them to come down and check it out,” said Chris Skrekla, President of Fuller Hose Company.