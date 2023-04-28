In honor of National Superhero Day, here’s your chance to become one yourself.

Fuller Hose Volunteer Fire Department in North East is looking for people who want to serve and protect their community.

Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. they will be hosting a recruitment open house at the fire hall at 68 South Pearl Street.

If you’re interested in becoming a firefighter, EMT, EMR, fire police, a member of the water rescue or scuba team, stop by and fill out an application.

No prior experience is needed, and free training will be provided.