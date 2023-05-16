Federal transportation funds could find their way to Erie.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced the application round for the 2023 Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA).

It’s part of the Department of Transportation’s Surface Transportation Block Grant Program and will open to project sponsors on May 30.

According to PennDOT, approximately $28 million of statewide funds will be made available. Jeremy Peterson, CEO of the EMTA, said the funding is critical for transit.

“Any money that helps people access transportation because let’s face it, the demographic of Erie County is heavily senior. Those folks, such as our lift program, need access to the buses on our fixed route too because we provide life-sustaining service — as well to our folks that live in the Erie-area and the county,” said Peterson.

He added this funding is new to local transit to provide better transportation.