It’s a show of support today for one local woman who is battling cancer.

Lisa Staaf is fighting lung cancer. Her friends and family made sure she knows that she is not alone. Supporters at tonight’s event wore orange t-shirts that read “My hero fights lung cancer #LuvLisa”

“Thank you very much to everybody, I’m very overwhelmed and very blessed,” Staaf said.

Her family had been planning the fundraiser since July of this year