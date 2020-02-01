Fundraiser held Saturday for Millcreek teenager recovering from a gunshot wound

The altered state distillery is hosting a benefit for the sixteen year old son of the Trohoske family, who was shot Sunday and is recovering from a gunshot wound. Immediately, support from people whether or not they knew the family was a priority.

” Erie is such a tight knit community and things like this really bring people together and shows what Erie is about,” says bar owner John Leggiero.

Volunteers and staff members stepped up to help with the benefit, whether it was setting up, purchasing something, or simply just donating towards the cause. Multiple live bands were in attendance keeping guests entertained and reminding everyone of the reason of the event.

And attendees make it clear that in times like these, it’s important for everyone to come together. When it’s needed everyone works to put their differences aside to do so.

” Just to be able to give back to them, they have been community leaders for so long. Always volunteering their time so this tragic event that happened with their son so just as friends we felt we needed to come out and come together and support our good friends.” says Alice Degeorge, an attendee.

The money raised will go towards hospital expenses for the victim. The event goes until 11 P.M. Saturday, so all day people have time to pay respects and contribute support to the family facing the tragedy in any way that they can. Anything that anyone can give to the family is appreciated.

“I’ve grown up in Erie my whole life,you never want to see things like this happen in your community.Its a shame that things do happen like that, but there is a silver lining and it shows how tight knit of a community we are and that we come together in times like this to help each other out,” said Leggiero.