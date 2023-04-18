Erie communities couldn’t stand on their own without fire and EMS services.

Running fire and EMS services is a profitless and thankless job. And with the fire and EMS crisis persisting throughout the country, staffing and funding those services becomes difficult.

“It’s a big business and it takes a lot of supplies,” said Fire Chief Dave Meehl.

But Erie County is hoping to offer transformational grant funding to help relieve some pressure — looking to offer $1 million from American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding for local departments.

“The council approved this money last year in the 2022 ARPA budget to be able to get some of this money out on the ground level and help the Erie County EMS crisis,” said Chris Carroll, county information officer.

Caroll added most of the funding goes towards just being able to keep crews staffed like offering paid positions for daytime shifts while volunteers work their day jobs. But other costs are hefty as well

Fire Chief Meehl added that running fire and EMS isn’t cheap — from everything to fire engines to EMS medications and their special water rescue unit.

“And that’s all costly: Fuel’s not cheap for the boats, the manpower, the hours of training you’ve got to do, the equipment they’ve got to have, the suits they’ve got to have to be in the water anywhere from the Lake Erie rescues to Bull’s Dam and inland,” said Chief Meehl.

County officials said ARP dollars have been a shot in the arm for the county since they were introduced during the pandemic, but where will the money come from once the federal government’s lump sum of money expires?

Carroll said they’re working on a solution.

“The potential of a municipal authority with some casino gaming revenue to help offset the cost, this wouldn’t be run by the county. It would be run by the municipalities. We’re simply a funding partner with that casino gaming revenue money, and that’s the long-term goal. But in the short term, we need to bridge the gap to get to that point,” Carroll said.

Carroll continued by saying that a lot still needs to be done to move along the potential of a municipal authority.