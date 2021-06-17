Funds still available for Erie County Care Management emergency rental assistance program

Time is ticking on the CDCs ban on evictions. Many Erie renters are still struggling to make ends meet.

Erie County Care Management says there are funds still available from the COVID-19 “Emergency Rental Assistance Program.”

One renter says he’s hoping to get some kind of assistance. Just like many others, he’s behind on his rent.

“When you make $8.35 an hour, that ain’t much, is it? And it’s 40 hours a week.” said Glen Thirkield.

60-year old Glen Thirkield works at UPI putting plastics in a grinder. He says a year, he was evicted and was forced to move elsewhere.

Thirkield says the income he receives isn’t enough for him to pay his rent and the other seven bills that are always due. He says he’s one of 1,600 applicants who applied through Erie County Care Management for rental assistance, but so far…no luck.

The Erie County Care Management says the help for renters continues for as long as the money lasts.

“It’s a very necessary program and we’re doing everything that we can to help everybody. As long as you contact us, we’re there to help.” said Charles Barber.

Barber says his program receives at least 100 applications a week. He says those who qualify receive an average payment of $5,000.

Barber says renters who qualify would need to be financially harmed by COVID-19, laid off, or had working hours reduced.

Barber says someone making 80% or less of the average median income in Erie County, which is $40,050, meets the requirement. Barber says Thirkield may not have fit the requirement.

Thirkield is still looking forward to some kind of assistance.

“It’s difficult now when you’re making $8.35 an hour and, you know, I’m just trying to stay positive.” Thirkield said.

The funds are available until September 2022 or whenever the money runs out.

For all the details on the rental assistance, you can click here for more information.