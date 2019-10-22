Funeral and viewing hours set for Cathedral Prep teen that passed away over the weekend

Father Scott Jabo has announced that viewing and funeral hours have been set for the Cathedral Prep senior who tragically passed away over the weekend.

The viewing for Jack Schoenig will be held on Friday, October 25th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Quinn Funeral Home located at 728 West 9th Street, Erie.

Cathedral Prep and Villa campuses will be dismissed early on that Friday around 1:50 p.m. (PM Liturgy Schedule without the assembly) in order to allow students to attend the viewing. The school will not be providing transportation to the viewing.

Following the viewing for Jack, the gym and first floor areas of Cathedral Prep will be open until around 6:30 p.m. for all Prep and Villa students who would like to gather to talk with other students, and enjoy refreshments and pizza.

The funeral for Jack has been scheduled for Saturday, October 26th at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church located at 1626 West 26th Street, Erie.