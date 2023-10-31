(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Longtime attorney and public servant, Larry Meredith, died on Monday, October 23, 2023. Funeral arrangements have now been announced.

Larry Meredith was the first African American to sit on Erie City Council in 1977. No other African Americans served on council for another 18 years. Meredith also served as personnel director for Erie County in the 1990s.

Calling Hours for Meredith will take place Thursday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon at Grace Church of McKean (7300 Grubb Road), according to his obituary.

The burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery with full Military Honors.

Funeral services are under the care of Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, Inc., and will be livestreamed at facebook.com/BurtonQuinnScott.

Mayor Schember described Meredith as a trailblazer for City of Erie government.