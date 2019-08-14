Funeral arrangements for Daycare fire victims











The funerals for all five of the Daycare fire victims will take place over the weekend and into next week.

Services for La’Myahia Jones, Luther Jones Jr., Ava Jones, and Jaydan Auagustyniak will now be held at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The viewing for the children will go on from 10 a.m. to noon, and the funeral will start immediately after.

The service for two-year-old Dalvin Pacley will be held on Monday at the Burton Funeral Home.

Action News will have more on what time the funeral for Dalvin will take place once the family provides that information to us.