Funeral arrangements for retired Bishop Donald Trautman have been announced.

Bishop Emeritus Trautman died on Feb. 26 at the age of 85. He served as bishop of the Erie Catholic Diocese from 1990 until his retirement in 2012.

There will be two services for the former bishop.

The public visitation will take place on Sunday, March 6 from 1:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church in Millcreek.

A public memorial mass will then begin at 7 p.m.

The funeral mass for clergy and invited guests will take place on Monday, March 7 at 1 p.m. at St. Peter Cathedral.

Both masses will be live streamed on YourErie.com.