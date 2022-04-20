Funeral arrangements have been made for 7-year old Antonio Yarger, shot and killed in the 2100 block of Downing Avenue.

The family is welcoming the community to pay respects to Antonio on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church on East 26th Street.

Pastor Lamont Higginbottom helped the family with the arrangements and he will deliver the eulogy. He said the family is asking for prayers during this time.

“It has affected the very heartbeat of our city. It goes to further prove we have a lot of work to do to combat the violence in our city,” said Lamont Higginbottom, Pastor at Second Baptist Church,