Funeral for 10-year-old boy hit by bus to be held December 28th

The life of 10-year-old Joshua Ortiz will be celebrated at Second Baptist Church on December 28th.

This comes after the young boy was hit by an EMTA bus just last week.

Ortiz was fatally struck by an Erie bus on Tuesday December 21st on his way to Erie’s McKinley Elementary School.

On December 28th, members of the community will gather at Second Baptist Church on East 26th Street to celebrate a life that was taken too soon.

The funeral is scheduled for noon and is open to the public.