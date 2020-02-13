Funeral for Florida Highway Patrol Officer, originally from Warren, killed in the line of duty to be streamed at Warren High School

A former police officer from Warren was laid to rest today. The officer lost his life in the line of duty.

A Florida Highway Patrol Officer killed in the line of duty is being remembered in his home county of Warren.

The funeral for 24-year highway patrol veteran Joseph Bullock is being streamed from Florida to the auditorium of Warren High School.

Bullock was born in Clarendon and attended Warren Public Schools until his family moved to Florida when Bullock was in 10th grade.

He was killed on February 5th when he stopped to help a disabled motorist on Interstate 95 near Palm City, Florida.

The shooter was then shot and killed by a passing police officer who witnessed the death.