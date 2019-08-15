Funeral for four Daycare fire victims to be held at Bayfront Convention Center

Route to be taken during funeral procession











The funeral for four of the Daycare fire victims will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at noon at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Karen Burton Horstman of Burton Funeral Home stated, “We have had such an outpouring of people calling, wanting to help. We encourage the community to show your support by lining the streets of the funeral procession. Although the exact time cannot be specified, we plan to the leave the Bayfront Convention Center by 2:30 p.m.”

For more information on the proceedings you can call Burton Funeral Homes at 814-454-4551.