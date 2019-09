Executive Director of Roar on the Shore, Ralph Pontillo, has passed away at the age of 64.

According to sources, he died after suffering an allergic reaction from a bug bite while at his home in Florida.

The funeral for Ralph Pontillo will take place on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Saint Peter Cathedral.

The cathedral is located at 230 West 10th Street, Erie PA 16501.