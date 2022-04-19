Planning a funeral for a loved one is never easy. It’s an emotional time, and if your loved one didn’t plan ahead, you have to choose between cremation or a traditional funeral.

Local funeral directors say that the majority of families are now choosing cremation.

Funeral home owners say that cremation in our area has been increasing more over the past two years.

“I think that society as a whole has kind of relaxed some of the traditional views on death and burial,” said John Orlando, Owner of John R. Orlando Funeral Home.

Those views are reflected in recent statistics. According to the National Funeral Directors Association, last year the rate of cremation was significantly higher than a traditional burial.

“The cremation rate basically in Erie County is hovering around 70%. So we look at average around 2800 deaths a year in the county,” said Bill Lyden, Supervisor of Quinn Funeral Home.

Funeral directors said that there are many reasons more families are choosing cremation.

“Younger generations if you read the studies more and more people have less involvement with organized religion. Certain nationalities and younger people seem to want everything instant or quick,” said Bill Lyden, Supervisor, Quinn Funeral Home.

The cost is also a driving factor. Local funeral directors said that the average cost of a full burial is around $10,000 compared to cremation which is typically around $2,500.

The shift to cremation is also impacting the bottom line of funeral homes.

“They are renting a casket verses purchasing a casket. They are not having to buy space or burial vault. So a lot of those items are reducing the bottom line of the funeral build in,” Orlando.

Nancy Dusckas, the owner of Dusckas Funeral Home, said that with 50% of their services being cremation, they’ve had to get a little creative.

“They are not a lot of ways that you can bounce the budget on the bottom as much. There is a very thin margin line for businesses, but it’s our part to be creative on the overhead with our staff,” said Nancy Dusckas, Owner of Dusckas Funeral Home.

One thing local funeral homes are doing to make up for lost revenue is hosting celebrations of life for those that have been cremated.

Just like Dusckas, other owners are also saying that they are coming up with different ways to provide more services for families that only want cremation.