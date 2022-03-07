To view the funeral mass for former Bishop Donald Trautman, click here.

Dozens of people gathered together on March. 6 to say goodbye to former Bishop Donald Trautman.

A public memorial mass was held on Sunday evening at Our Lady of Peace Church for the former Diocese of Erie bishop.

Bishop Trautman served as the bishop for the Erie Diocese from 1990 to 2012 serving the community for 22 years.

One priest mentioned that he was a close co-worker of the former bishop for 15 years.

“He was bishop for 22 years, and so people’s personal connections with him run very deeply. Friendships run very deeply. This is all in addition to his ministry as a bishop,” said Msgr. Edward Lohse, Vicar General of the Diocese of Erie.

The funeral mass for clergy and invited guests will take place at 1 p.m. on March 7. at Saint Peter Cathedral.