A funeral for a seven-year-old boy was held on Saturday afternoon where family and friends paid their respects and shared their favorite memories.

Here is more on that service and what those who attended it had to say about the little boy who will forever live in their hearts.

The family of Antonio Romellz Yarger Jr. laid him to rest on Saturday after having a superhero themed homegoing service.

“Espn Romellez Yarger Jr. seven left this world unexpectedly on Monday, April 18, 2022,” said Monisha Coleman, Family Member.

Antonio Romellez Yarger Jr., also known as Espn, was gunned down within yards of his home on April 18.

He was laid to rest on April 23.

“That’s my brother’s baby. That was my brother’s baby boy,” said Aunt of Antonio “Espn” Yarger Jr.

Family, friends, and members of the public were seen dressed in Batman and Spiderman costumes to commemorate what those that loved Yarger viewed him and himself as, a superhero.

“You made him confident. He believed that he could fly like Batman, or leap like Spiderman, or be a warrior like Black Panther,” said Grandmother of Antonio “Espn” Yarger Jr.

Those in attendance mourned the seven-year-old, but also shared their fondest memories to keep Yarger’s memory alive.

“Somebody would drop something, he would be there picking it up. He was just so sweet, so helpful. Remembered so much by his smile. I know you all know that smile, that big hug he would give,” said Former Teacher of Antonio Yarger Jr.

“I bounce in just when I’m thinking he don’t even know who I am. You know I’m here for Espn. He runs up to me and hugs me. Crazy I’ll remember that forever,” said Uncle of Antonio “Espn” Yarger Jr.

“One of the things I believe and I don’t know why, but I believe he would have been mayor some day of Erie,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), Mayor of Erie.

Encouraging scripture was shared to Yarger’s family to help them through their loss.

“So do not fear for I am with you. Do not be dismayed for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous hand. God has promised us his strength,” said Family Member of Antonio “Espn” Yarger Jr.

It was emphasized countless times during the service that Yarger’s story does not end here and they are deciding to make sure that his memory lives on.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Police are still investigating the murder of the seven-year-old.