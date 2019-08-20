Funeral Service held for two-year-old Daycare fire victim

Emotions were running high today as the fifth child who died in the Harris Family Daycare was laid to rest.

Dalvin’s family describe him as a fun and kind little boy who loved making people laugh. They said his life was cut way too short.

It was a day of tears and heartbreak as the family of two-year-old Dalvin Pacley came together for his funeral.

He is one of five young children who lost their lives in the Daycare fire last Sunday.

“I love the Overton family. I love Karina’s family. I just want them to know that Erie loves them, and were here for them,” said Angela McNair, family friend.

Angela McNair has been helping the family get through this tough time. She said the community’s generosity and support is not going unnoticed by Davlin’s mother.

“Just know that she is not taking your generosity lightly. She really appreciates it from the bottom of her heart,” said McNair.

Besides Dalvin’s family, many people from the community showed up to his funeral to comfort his family, but Bishop Dwane Brock said the community shouldn’t stop supporting the family just because the funeral is over.

“That’s when grief’s really, really going to start, so we’re going to maintain a sense of prayer and compassion for this family,” said Bishop Dwane Brock, CEO, Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corp.

Mayor Joe Schember along with County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Fire Chief Guy Santone offered words of encouragement to the family at the funeral.

Davlin was the last of the children to be laid to rest. The funeral for the four siblings who died in the fire was held this past Saturday.