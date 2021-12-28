Funeral service held on December 28th for 10-year-old Joshua Ortiz

A funeral service was held this morning for the young boy struck and killed by an EMTA bus.

December 28th was a sad day for the friends and family of 10-year-old Joshua Ortiz.

It was such an emotional day as you can imagine family and friends did not want to speak on camera, but teachers of Ortiz told us that he may have been small, but left a large impact on others lives.

A family mourning the loss of a life taken far too early.

10-year-old Joshua Ortiz was laid to rest in front of family and friends after his tragic death last week.

Ortiz was struck by an EMTA bus early last Tuesday morning at the intersection of East 26th and East Avenue.

A public viewing and funeral was held at Second Baptist Church off of East 26th Street.

Many people were seen heading into the church to pay their respects with flowers in hand.

One woman wore a jacket with Joshua Ortiz written on the back of it.

Ortiz was a third grader at McKinley Elementary School and the teachers said he was a kid that always made others laugh.

Several teachers told us that Ortiz may have been small in stature, but had an infectious smile and laugh.

A part from being a kid who brought smiles to the faces of his teachers and classmates, Ortiz loved video games, nerf guns, watching movies, and playing Fortnite.

Ortiz is survived by his two mothers and three brothers.

It truly is a sad day for the family and friends of Ortiz.

Days after the accident, an impromptu memorial was set up in honor of Ortiz with balloons and stuffed animals at the corner of East Avenue and East 26th Street.