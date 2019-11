It was an emotional Saturday in Conneaut, Ohio as funeral services were held for Sgt. Thomas Cole Walker.

Those who knew the 22-year old best shared memories they will hold close to their hearts.

On the cold November day, nothing but warmth and love could be felt at New Leaf United Methodist Church. Walker was a newlywed and loved hosting backyard BBQs

The 2016 graduate was a proud Spartan football player joining the Army right after graduation.