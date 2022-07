In Chautauqua County, New York, a Sheriff’s captain who drowned is being remembered.

Calling hours for Captain David Bentley are being held on July 14 until 8 p.m. in Jamestown, New York.

Bentley’s funeral is scheduled for July 15 at First Lutheran Church in Jamestown.

The 37-year veteran of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office died July 9.

Bentley was reportedly trying to board a boat on Chautauqua Lake in the town of Ellery where he fell into the lake.

He was 62 years old.