Future Erie City Councilman creates post to gain attention for protecting pedestrians against fast moving cars

A future Erie City Councilman turned some heads when he posted a video on his Facebook page showing that he left rocks for pedestrians for protection against fast moving cars.

Erie City Councilman Elect Chuck Nelson put rocks and a sign out near the intersection of Bayfront Parkway and Cranberry Street that said “Pedestrian rocks and stones available for your protection.”

Nelson also posted a video on his Facebook page on December 1st describing how cars don’t stop when the warning light is turned for a pedestrian walkway.

He said that he left the rocks and sign out for only an hour to call attention to this issue with cars ignoring the warning light.

“It was out there for just a little bit to make a video and there is no risk in that. So, I want to make a point that if you got things that fly by you at 60 miles an hour, such as cars when you are a pedestrian, that’s much more dangerous than having things fly by you like rocks when you are in a vehicle,” said Chuck Nelson, Erie City Councilman Elect.

Nelson hopes this exposure will help get a solution to the traffic problem and is in the process of collecting signatures for a petition.

