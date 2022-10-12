The fight over funds continues as future funding for a local commission is being questioned by local government officials.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis asked that the funding process for Diverse Erie be reviewed to ensure the funds are being used properly.

“Our criticism of this is with the process of looking at how these monies were allocated and to whom they were allocated,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County executive.

The county executive said after reviewing previous tax documents, improper handling of money is suspected.

“There’s been a history of what is perceived as self-dealing, in terms of you got over $130,000 in these nine nineties that show that members of the board of GEEDC, both blanks and city councilman Mel Witherspoon’s kids and grandkids have gotten over $130,000 from this non-profit to pay for their college,” Davis added.

The chief executive officer of Diverse Erie believed the question in funds stems from the expectations being placed on their commission despite still being in the start-up phase.

“We put together a very thorough and a very thoughtful process. We had an outside consultant actually do the intake and do the evaluations to pass on to the review committee. So we feel very confident that the policies and procedures were adhered to properly,” Gary Lee, chief administrative officer, Diverse Erie.

The chief administrative officer of Diverse Erie said this is a setback but they are looking forward to continuing with their mission.

“The next steps would be to utilize the funds that we currently have, which is approximately $3 million. We will continue again to identify ways to leverage that but hopefully, that won’t be the case,” Lee added.

The county executive said he does not want to pull the funds or hurt the program, but he wants to make sure everything is being done right for fund allocation.