Future of smokestack in front of Blasco Memorial Library under consideration

The next steps for a notable piece of Erie’s Bayfront landscape are being taken into consideration.

The smokestack in front of the Blasco Memorial Library is a piece of Erie history that continues standing today.

Options for converting the smokestack into something that would represent the city and the Bayfront has always been up for discussion.

The only problem is finding funding for the smokestack project.

“We think there’s an opportunity out there, maybe with a grant through the state or some other opportunity where we can make it a part of Erie’s history and keep it. Once you knock it down, it’s gone forever,” said Nick Scott, Jr. Scott Enterprises.

The smokestack will stay as is for now. An option to convert the smokestack to a lighthouse tourist attraction is possible if funding is provided.