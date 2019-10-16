Future of Swanny’s now in the hands of the Commonwealth as hearing comes to an end

The future of Swanny’s liquor license is in the hands of the Commonwealth. That comes after nearly three hours worth of testimony.

16 different people, including law enforcement and a Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Inspector, came out to testify for a renewal of license hearing regarding Swanny’s.

Many people took the stand to make sure the tavern stays closed. Residents near East 8th Street say it has been a refreshing past few months since the closing of Swanny’s Tavern.

One family says that for them, it was a little too late.

“I have a niece who stays with me, she’s 16. She couldn’t walk the street without getting harassed. It got to the point they were fighting in the street. They’re still fighting in the yards, they still are a menace. We couldn’t do it anymore, so we moved,” said Cassandra Kolesar, former neighbor of Swanny’s.

Other neighbors testified that Swanny’s is located in a residential neighborhood, and that the bar brought violence to their street.

“I couldn’t stand to see it anymore. I was scared of it. My grand kids were afraid. My one granddaughter wouldn’t even go outside my house. We should not have to live like that. I want to live in a peaceful city and town, I was ready to move myself,” said Rita Nadolny, neighbor of Swanny’s.

The Owner, Ronald Swan Jr., represented himself at the hearing Wednesday morning. He testifies that he has no intention of reopening the bar. Instead, he is trying to transfer the license to someone else.

Although it is unknown who is trying to buy the liquor license, one resident explained that he hopes whoever it is keeps the bar out of a residential neighborhood.

“We would hope that wherever the liquor license ends up, that it would be in the hands of a responsible owner operating a responsible business,” said Jerry Priscaro, neighborhood watch coordinator.

The hearing examiner will prepare a report for the Liquor Control Board.

Once the board makes their decision on the license, both Swan and the board will have a chance to appeal it.