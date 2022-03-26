Harborcreek now has a new place for people to get fit and stay in balance.

Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center held their grand opening on March 25 on Buffalo Road.

The company promised innovative approaches towards treating neck and back pain while helping patients improve balance to prevent injuries from falls.

The owner said that the staff has put in a lot of work to get the new facility up and running.

“We just have such a great staff that’s made all this possible. They’ve really done a great job kind of learning these new systems that Fyzical has and new ways of doing physical therapy that’s really cutting edge, and without all of their help and support in building this up, we really wouldn’t be able to do this east side location. So we’d like to give a big thanks and shout out to them,” said Chris Bailey, Owner of Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

This is the third Fyzical Therapy location that has opened in the Erie area.