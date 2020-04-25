Gabe’s Discount Store open to the public, local business owner frustrated

Gabes Discount Store located in Summit Towne Center is now open to the public again.

The store reopened this past Thursday and will continue to be open everyday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Gabe’s opened because the store carries cleaning appliances that people may need during the pandemic.

One local business owner said that he is frustrated over larger franchises, such as Gabe’s, are allowed to be open while smaller businesses are suffering.

“I think a lot of the little stores should be open. For example my store. I’m not allowed to have anybody in there, but yet you can go to Lowe’s,” said Jim Robertson, local business owner.

Though Gabe’s is a larger store, staff members are limiting the number of shoppers entering the store. If a customer does not have a mask, they can purchase one for under two dollars.