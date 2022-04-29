Artists and art enthusiasts come together to celebrate Gallery Night on Friday, April 29.

People enjoyed live music, as well as the debut of a new interactive project called “Narcissus” at the Erie Art Museum.

Gallery Night didn’t stop there. The event spanned across 20 venues throughout the City of Erie.

The Executive Director of the Erie Art Museum said the event is great for the community.

“I think people are really glad to get out and it’s a great way to celebrate spring, also to come out and see the work together and in person,” said Laura Domencic, Executive Director of the Erie Art Museum.

The next Gallery Night is scheduled for June 17, 2022.