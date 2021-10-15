Gallery Night returns Friday night to the City of Erie

Gallery Night is back for the first time since 2019.

The popular event is scheduled to resume Friday night beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Local galleries will be open for free. With the exception of the Erie Art Museum, there’s a $3 entry fee for non-members.

Reservations are also required at the Erie Art Museum as well as proof of vaccination.

Participating galleries include:

Erie Art Museum

20 E 5th St, Erie, PA 16507

erieartmuseum.org

Glass Growers Gallery

10 E 5th St, Erie, PA 16507

glassgrowersgallery.com

Radius CoWork

1001 State St #907, Erie, PA 16501

radiusco.work

PACA Gallery

1505 State St, Erie, PA 16501

paca1505.org

1020 Collective

1020 Holland, Erie PA 16501

1020collective.com

V Gallery

3330 W 26th St, Erie, PA 16506

erievgallery.com

32 West 8th

32 West 8th, Erie PA 16501

32westeighth.com

Andora’s Bubble

516 State St, Erie, PA 16501

andorasbubble.com

City Gallery LLC

1503 State St, Erie, PA 16501

Facebook.com/citygalleryerie

D’Hopkins Denniston Gallery

Fine Art & Boutique

5 West 10th Street, Erie, PA 16501: D’Hopkins Denniston Gallery

Noodlefish

@ PACA

1505 State St, Erie, PA 16501

noodlefishprod.com

Give A Crepe La CrepErie LLC

2431 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16502

giveacrepeonline.wordpress.com

Tipsy Bean Cafe

2425 Peach St, Erie, PA 16502

tipsybean.cafe