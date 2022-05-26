(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man was arrested on May 26 at Presque Isle Downs and Casino after he left suspected methamphetamine on the slot machine.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers were called to the local casino at 1:18 a.m. after Presque Isle Downs security found a clear bag containing the suspected drugs.

Surveillance footage was reviewed and it was determined the bag allegedly belonged to a 40-year-old male from Erie. The man was arrested.

He faces drug possession charges that are pending in District Court, the PSP report said.