This September 2019 photo provided by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation shows a brook trout caught by biologists at Lake Colden near Keene, N.Y. In 2019, biologists confirmed a healthy population of brook trout were reproducing in the high altitude lake for the first time since acid rain rendered it unable to support fish 32 years earlier. (NY Department of Environmental Conservation via AP)

The Senate Game and Fisheries Committee which is chaired by Senator Dan Laughlin approved House Bill 752 on February 5th.

This bill removes the current price per acre restriction on Game Fund money used for the purchase of the land to be used as game lands in a second class county.

The bill will now go to the Senate for consideration.