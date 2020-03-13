Gannon and Mercyhurst Universities to cancel in-person classes

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 but Gannon and Mercyhurst Universities will shift to online classes.

JET 24 Action News’ Starr Bodi spoke to Gannon University’s President Keith Taylor about the decision and the importance of implementing these restrictions.

President Taylor telling us that this is in response of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gannon will move to remote online classes for the remainder of the semester. Taylor telling us that it is in the university’s best interest to suspend face to face classes for the rest of the semester for safety precautions.

Students will still attend classes on March 16th and March 17th to provide students the opportunity to meet with faculty and staff to answer any questions. The online classes will then resume the following week, March 23rd. The decision also applies to the campus in Ruskin, Florida. Students in residence halls at Gannon will retain access to amenities including the library, recreation and wellness center and some dining facilities.

Mercyhurst University president Michael Victor also reacting, saying:

“The rationale for this decision is to mitigate the gathering of large groups of students with classes being the most common form.”

Both Gannon and Mercyhurst University’s goal is to keep students safe and help slow the spread of the virus.

“To get the quality of education they need and do it in a remote site so we don’t have congregation of people together, we’re trying to avoid students leaving and going to places that might have the virus.” President Taylor said.

Students will be allowed to stay on campus if they feel they should not return to places with greater risks and employees at Gannon University will report to work as usual.