Gannon and Mercyhust Universities hold homecoming celebrations

Gannon University is gearing up for their homecoming and family weekend celebration.

Nearly 500 Gannon and Villa Maria College alumni along with current Gannon students are expected to take part in the campus traditional activities.

The constituent and engagement director said that part of the weekend will include a food truck, Kona Ice, and a beer garden from Molly Brannigan’s.

That will be taking place at the Recreation and Wellness Center parking lot all day on Saturday September 25th.

Tony Dipasqua, the Director of Constituent and Engagement, said that this homecoming is all about Gannon alumni, students, and parents connecting together.

“We look forward to reconnecting the Gannon love that we all have,” said Tony Dipasqua, Director of Constituent and Engagement at Gannon University.

Meanwhile Mercyhurst University alumni will return to campus for homecoming weekend as well.

Last year the school’s homecoming was a virtual event because of the pandemic.

This year however, more than 1,000 Mercyhurst alumni will be able to attend games.

The Mercyhurst football team is playing IUP at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

One university representative said that in addition to the games, students and alumni will have opportunities to engage and learn from each other.

“Students get to interact with some local teachers and get their feedback and a lot of different majors do the same thing. They love to kind of see themselves and what they’ll be like in the future, so the alumni coming back can share their experiences and talk about career tips and all that kind of stuff.” said Lindsay Frank. Director of Alumni Engagement at Mercyhurst University.

Frank says that Mercyhurst University is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their rowing program and the 40th anniversary of their football program.

