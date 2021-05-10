Gannon class of 2020 finally walks across the stage, one year later

The Gannon University class of 2020 was finally able to walk across the stage Sunday, an entire year after they graduated.

Around 100 Gannon University graduates came back to their alma mater to celebrate their graduation at the Erie Insurance Arena.

One student says she feels like she can now make a memory of her graduation.

“It’s something and it means a lot to us, especially for the ones that chose to come back,” said Katherine Bronco, alumni, Gannon University.

Bronco says she was also happy that her family was able to be there.