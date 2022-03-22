One local college is showing its support for two Erie residents that played a significant role in the community.

Gannon University shared its condolences for the co-owner of Erie Sports Center, Sheldon VanDeventer, and Declan Bingham, son of Troy Bingham.

The two individuals were members of the soccer team during their time as students at Gannon University.

Gannon shared the following statement:

“Our hearts ache for the families of Declan and Sheldon. Such tragic news. Our prayers are with their families. We are communicating with them and are prepared to accompany them in their steps forward,” said Doug Oathout, Chief of Staff, Gannon University.