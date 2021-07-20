Gannon continues to expand I-HACK facility

The Gannon University I-HACK facility continues to expand.

The third floor of the facility is being developed into a broader cybersecurity and engineering hands-on experience.

Once the project is complete, students will have the chance to work with big-time companies including Ben Franklin Technology Partners — Aurora WDC, MCPc, and UNISHKA. The program is also partnering with local companies such as Extreme Networks and Erie Insurance.

The director of the cyber security school says this is going to prepare the upcoming generations.

“We’re providing them hands-on experience, and the latest cybersecurity tools, for example Windows, Athena, LENA, so that they’re able to hack in the systems,” said Dr. Richard Matovu, director, cyber security.

The third floor of the facility is expected to be complete in August.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list