(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Gannon University has received a grant for its project to address reliable energy in rural communities.

The $240,000 grant was awarded by the Metropolitan Edison Company and Penelec Sustainability Energy Fund. The grant aims to enhance power grid resiliency in rural Pennsylvania communities, a news release said.

The grant will support Gannon’s three-year proposed project entitled, “Adaptive Virctual Fault Current Limiters for Rural and Power Electric-Based Microgrid.”

Some 26% of Pennsylvanians live in rural communities.

The project hopes to demonstrate the key role that seamless operation and control of microgrids play in the increased adoption of renewable energy sources and energy storage in Pennsylvania’s rural energy network, the news release said. The project also will address on-site power sourcing and energy storage systems within households.

Assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering Ahmed AbuHussein, Ph.D. and professor of electrical and computer engineering Fong Mak, Ph.D. will direct the project.

“Today it is estimated that 1.2 billion people live without reliable access to electricity,” AbuHussein said in the release. “This generous grant is an excellent opportunity for Gannon University to expand its research to advance the energy sector nationally and globally.”

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Gannon was the only institution in the 2021-22 review round to be awarded the grant, which supports applied research and developmental efforts across the state annually.