Gannon hosts winter graduation Sunday

Students at Gannon University held their Winter Commencement on Sunday, graduating 167 students.

Among the graduates who walked across the stageat the Hammermill Center were 16 PhDs, 96 Master’s and 58 Bachelor’s Degrees.

The keynote speaker for the event was Michael J. Nunes, who is the Senior VP of Current Programming at NBC Universal Television.

“I’m just going to be talking to students about [how] you never know who you are going to meet and how those people are going to influence your life,” said Nunes. “Sort of share some personal people along my path that have taken me from Erie all the way out to Los Angeles.”

The next Gannon graduation will be in May.

