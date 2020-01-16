Gannon, Mercyhurst to each receive $30,000 state grant to help improve campus security

Gannon and Mercyhurst Universities will each receive a $30,000 state grant to help improve campus security and provide resources to reduce the risk of sexual assault, according to Senator Dan Laughlin.

The grants were awarded through the Pennsylvania Department of Education as part of a national initiative to raise awareness of campus security risks and to improve reporting of sexual assault on college campuses.

“This funding provides Gannon and Mercyhurst with additional financial support to enhance the safety of their campuses,” said Senator Laughlin. “It is important to me that we take the appropriate and necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of our young people in their classrooms, in their dorms and around campus.”

Grants can be used to create programs including training for students, faculty and staff, institutional campaigns to raise awareness of the reporting process, and resources for survivors.

A total of $1 million was awarded statewide to 36 public and private colleges and universities serving nearly 250,000 students.