Gannon plans to purchase former RCWE building for student apartments

Gannon University officials are trying to expand their campus by purchasing a vacant downtown Erie building.

Gannon plans to turn the former RCWE building, which was built in 1969, into apartment-style student housing.

It is estimated that between 80 to 100 students will be able to live in the building once it is remodeled.

The sale will include both a four story, 40 thousand square foot building, and a 100 space parking garage, which is located next door.

“Planning our master plan for the university and all of it’s property, we have to look to the future. This gives us some flexibility that allows us to deal with a growing student population, as well as, residence halls that might need attention down the road,” said Doug Oathout, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Gannon University.

Decisions about how soon this project would begin and how much it might cost are underway and are expected to be finalized in the first half of 2020.