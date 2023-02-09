(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s a dire situation in Turkey and Syria where a devastating earthquake has killed thousands of people and left tens of thousands homeless.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook the region on Feb. 5, followed by smaller but significant earthquakes. As of 1:34 p.m. on Feb. 9, the Associated Press was reporting that the death toll has surpassed 20,000 people.

Those countries might be nearly half a world away from Erie, Pennsylvania, and Gannon University, but the private, Catholic university is connecting its students and the community with the victims.

At 3:40 p.m. today (Feb. 9), Gannon University will hold a moment of silence for the victims.

Earlier in the day, the university held a Mass “in suffrage for the victims of the earthquakes.” Alumni also were invited to attend.

“We join our prayers to the sacrifice of Jesus Christ in union with the prayer of the Church throughout the world. Your presence and prayer contribute more than you know when joined to the prayer of the Mass,” the university wrote in an announcement about the Mass.

The university also noted how its community can donate to relief efforts in Turkey and Syria.

The Hill has maintained a list of organizations that are aiding relief efforts:

Doctors Without Borders teams are on the ground in Syria to respond to the area’s needs. Individuals can donate to the organization here.

CNN has launched a website for those looking to donate to relief efforts, with donations benefiting the Cooperative For Assistance And Relief Everywhere (CARE), Humanity & Inclusion, International Rescue Committee (IRC), Mercy Corps, Save The Children and World Vision International.

The Europe Office of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has been providing hot meals and drinks to victims and shipping blood stocks to affected areas. Donations can be made here.

The British Red Cross is also accepting donations for earthquake victims, in addition to the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organisations.

The International Medical Corps has deployed medical teams in Syria and is working with partners in Turkey to respond. Donations can be made here.

The World Food Program USA, the U.S. affiliate of the United Nations World Food Programme, is also supporting the response in Turkey and Syria. Individuals can donate here.

Additional organizations accepting donations include: