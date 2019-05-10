Gannon students develop robotic snow removal machine

Have you ever wanted a robotic snow removal machine? Well, your wish is here.

Students from Gannon University have developed an autonomous snow machine.

The machine uses rotating brushes to flick the snow out of the way while also salting the icy surface.

The students who created the autonomous snow machine won first place in the Innovation Collaborative business competition.

Tim Jackson, GU Student, tells us, “Who knows? We could take this further, but for now, it’s just a prototype and hopefully, if we do take it further, we hope to beat our competitors to market.”

The students say they would like to patent their engineering design in the future.