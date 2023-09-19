Gannon University students were getting a head start on their future by attending a career fair with dozens of employers.

Students across all majors were networking with local, national and even international companies. They also received free headshots and interview opportunities with these employers.

One employer relations expert said it’s all about getting students to engage with companies within their field.

“Gannon University really prioritizes career readiness for our students, so taking care of opportunities and giving them opportunities to excel in the workforce upon graduation. The career fair is a great opportunity for students to build a resume, practice that elevator pitch and hopefully get some interviews and some jobs,” said Dr. Alyson Eagle, assistant director of employer relations at Gannon’s Career Exploration and Development Center.