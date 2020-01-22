Gannon students help community with app

Gannon students will soon be making their way on the streets of Erie in order to help the City gather data on properties.

The City explained the new collaboration and a survey app will help play a role in efforts to revitalize the different neighborhoods. Students enrolled in an internship class are hoping to make Erie a better place just by taking a walk around town.

The students will make their way through different parts of the City and marking each property in a cell phone app call Survey 123.

Different things they will mark include what the exterior conditions of the property are like, marking if the area is vacant and, if so, if there is a lot of debris.

The hope is to have a full report from the students by the end of the spring semester.

The City explain these findings will be used as a snapshot of what areas they will need to look further into.

Before the student can begin to collect data, they will need to attend a four-hour training session with the City.