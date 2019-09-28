Gannon University alumni and parents gather for homecoming weekend

Alumni and parents gathered for a weekend full of fun at Gannon University.

In honor of homecoming weekend, more than 1,000 alumni are expected to take part in this weekend’s fun. The event gives alumni and families alike the opportunity to come together and make memories while reliving some old ones.

Today’s events included a pregame tailgate and football game against Clarion University.

“It’s amazing to me how many people come back year after year,” said Keith Taylor, President of Gannon University. “It’s really a testament to the experiences they had when they were here. Gannon is such a special place.”

The festivities continue Sunday with the 10th annual pumpkin race beginning at 7:30am