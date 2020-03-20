Gannon University alumni and staff lend a helping hand during pandemic

Gannon University students are receiving a helping hand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dozens of generous alumni and faculty are giving monetary donations to help with student travel and food expenses. This comes after the university cancelled face to face classes for the remainder of the semester. The emergency fund has already reached more than $10,000, which will also help students that are staying in the Erie area.

“We just do it, but part of that is always being prepared and prioritizing that right now. The most important thing is the health and safety of everybody and then creating a sense of calm and peace among our students.” said Fr. Michael Kesicki, Associate VP of Mission at Gannon University.

This fund looks to help more than 100 students.