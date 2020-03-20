1  of  5
Breaking News
Exclusive Poll: Americans more concerned with finances than health amid coronavirus pandemic City of Erie parks, playgrounds and athletic courts closed to help prevent spread of COVID-19 US-Mexico, US-Canada borders closing at midnight to non-essential travel Tax filing deadline extended, taxpayers urged to get refunds now Breaking: Erie’s Public Schools closing schools indefinitely

Gannon University alumni and staff lend a helping hand during pandemic

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Gannon University students are receiving a helping hand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dozens of generous alumni and faculty are giving monetary donations to help with student travel and food expenses. This comes after the university cancelled face to face classes for the remainder of the semester. The emergency fund has already reached more than $10,000, which will also help students that are staying in the Erie area.

“We just do it, but part of that is always being prepared and prioritizing that right now. The most important thing is the health and safety of everybody and then creating a sense of calm and peace among our students.” said Fr. Michael Kesicki, Associate VP of Mission at Gannon University.

This fund looks to help more than 100 students.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar