(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– After an extensive search, Gannon University has announced that they have named Sarah Ewing, Ph.D., as their next new provost and vice president for student experience.

In her role, Dr. Ewing will be responsible for all undergraduate and graduate academics, student academic support services and program development delivery and assessment.

“Welcoming Dr. Ewing into this position ensures a visionary leader will continue to drive the strategy of our academic offerings as well as our student and employee experiences,” said Keith Taylor, Ph.D., president of Gannon University.

Dr. Ewing earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Penn State Behrend in 2001 and completed her Ph.D. at North Carolina State University.

Ewing has been part of Gannon since becoming an assistant professor of biology and director of pre-health professional programs in 2009. She eventually became the chair of the department in 2013, associate professor and director in 2015, interim dean in 2017 and became permanent dean in December of that year.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be granted the opportunity to serve Gannon University as provost and vice president of student experience,” said Sarah Ewing, Ph.D. “I am so proud to be a part of the Gannon family and to have the opportunity to work closely with dedicated colleagues, alumni and community partners toward our shared purpose- transforming the lives of our students and one another.

Dr. Ewing will be the successor to Walter Iwanenko, Ph.D., who is transitioning to become Gannon’s next president.